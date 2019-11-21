Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to star in Salman Khan’s Radhe

MUMBAI: Just a month ago, Salman Khan announced his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being helmed by Prabhudheva and is an action thriller.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati has been roped in for the movie. Gautam, who made his beginning with the telly world, interacted with Salman Khan a lot when he participated in Bigg Boss.

The actor apparently gave his nod as soon as he was given the brief. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Well, it will be interesting to watch Salman and Gautam share screen space together.