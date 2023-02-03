Billi Billi Song: Netizens feel Shehnaaz Gill steals the show even with just a small appearance, “She's the centre of attraction”

MUMBAI :Today, the much awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan has been released. The song is getting a good response and people are praising the audio as well as the video of the track. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are in the lead in the song and they have performed well

The song also features the other cast of the film like Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. But, these actors have hardly been given any scope.

However, with just a small appearance netizens feel that Shehnaaz Gill is stealing the show, and they are praising her look and dance moves. A netizen wrote, “That's right, she's the centre of attraction y'all.” Check out the tweets below...

Shehnaaz was a popular name in the Punjabi film industry and music industry. She rose to fame across the country with her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, and with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she will be making her Bollywood debut.

She also has one more Bollywood film lined up. We are talking about 100% which will be directed by Sajid Khan and it also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. With the kind of fan following that Shehnaaz has cearly everyone is expecting that she will be the next big thing in Bollywood.

