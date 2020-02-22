Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share pictures from their exotic vacay

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover give us major couple and travel goals. They take vacations together and always give us a glimpse of them. This time, it looks like the couple has taken a vacation especially for KSG's birthday (February 23). They have kicked off the celebrations in advance in Maldives. The duo shared a series of snaps on their Instagram profiles.

In one of the pictures, Bipasha and Karan are seen having a great time in the blue waters. The actress is all smiles as she holds onto Karan in the gorgeous waters. In another picture, Bipasha is soaking in the sun and looks fantastic in her gorgeous beachwear. Bipasha also shared few pictures from their party and wrote, 'Going to sleep ... feeling very grateful and thankful for everything in my life #monkeylove #lovelife #grateful.'

Take a look at their pictures below!

Credits: Latestly