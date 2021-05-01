Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Fifth marriage anniversary; Here are the times when the duo gave us major couple goals

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood Jodi is of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, what a time we have seen the couple sharing some amazing pictures that attract the eyeballs of the fans all over social media, from Looking one of the hottest couples in B Town to Sharing some major couple goals we have seen the duo doing it alright.

The fans also never fail to shower their love and blessings towards the couple, today marks the first anniversary of the couple, and they have completed 5 years of marriage, and only so bees and let us have a look at the times when the couple shared some major couple goals

No doubt whenever they are seen together define love and companionship and managed to grab the attention of the fans all over with their presence.

In 2015, Basu met co-star Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone and they fell in love. The couple got married on 30 April 2016 and since then have been totally into each other.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen on web series titled dangerous on MX Player.

