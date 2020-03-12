News

Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre cancel USA gigs after Coronavirus outbreak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus panic is now reflecting in the plans of Bollywood stars as well. There have been several cases detected in China, Italy, and USA.

Actresses Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre were supposed to make an appearance at events in the USA this month, but now, they stand cancelled. 

Bipasha was to be the Chief Guest at the South Asian Women Empowerment Award on March 22 in New Jersey and many other cities like Fermont and New York. Meanwhile, Sonali was to be in New York and Dallas for a Women's Day special, but that stands cancelled for now.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Bipasha Basu Sonali Bendre coronavirus TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here