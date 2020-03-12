Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre cancel USA gigs after Coronavirus outbreak

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus panic is now reflecting in the plans of Bollywood stars as well. There have been several cases detected in China, Italy, and USA.

Actresses Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre were supposed to make an appearance at events in the USA this month, but now, they stand cancelled.

Bipasha was to be the Chief Guest at the South Asian Women Empowerment Award on March 22 in New Jersey and many other cities like Fermont and New York. Meanwhile, Sonali was to be in New York and Dallas for a Women's Day special, but that stands cancelled for now.

