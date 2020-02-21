Bipin R Pandit’s 15th Edition of Khumaar Enthralls the Mumbai Audience

MUMBAI: Bipin R Pandit’s musical extravaganza Khumaar that happened on Friday 14 February, 2020 was a packed house show attended by 800 plus audience at the St.Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai.

Valentine's special show was dedicated to Romantic songs.

Bipin R Pandit says “ It was a huge challenge that I picked up to hold my show on Valentine's Day when people prefer to have their private parties further it was a working day and not to forget the crowded area of Bandra at 6.30pm”

“The fact that despite all this obvious challenges my show became a super hit is my God’s blessings to me”.

Now a national Brand in the true sense of the word Khumaar had artists from Indore, Bhopal, Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. All of them gave great account of themselves and performed to the best of their ability.

Present among the very elite audience were Industry Luminaries such as Ramesh Narayan, Raj Nayak, Shashi Sinha, Kaushik Roy, Kalpana Rao, Partha Sinha, Bobby Pawar, Ajay Kakar, Rana Barua, Satyabrata, Debabrata Mukherjee, Ajay Chandwani, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Megha Tata, Punitha Aurmugam, Pradeep Dwivedi, Dheeraj Sinha, Sanjeev Kotnala, Naval Ahuja just to name a few.

Bipin R Pandit said “ The most encouraging feedback he received from most of the people present was Khumaar is competing with itself and each year the show is better than the previous year. Bipin further added that he received a confirmation from a sponsor at the Mumbai show to conduct the next show at Kolhapur”