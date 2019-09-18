News

Birthday girl Akansha Ranjan calls KL Rahul ‘My Number 1 Person’

18 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Akansha Ranjan celebrated her birthday in a grand way. Her best friend Alia Bhatt was also present at the party and was joined by Ranbir Kapoor. The occasion saw the presence of who’s who of Bollywood, but the birthday girl missed her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul.

Actors like Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Athiya Shetty, and Krystle Dsouza were also spotted at the occasion.

Even though KL Rahul couldn’t make it to Akansha’s birthday, he took to his Instagram story to wish her a happy birthday. KL Rahul posted a picture of the two along with a friend and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday! BFF’, Akansha re-shared the story and wrote, “Missed my number 1 person” along with sad-faced emojis.

