Birthday girl Urvashi Rautela had all the worships and rituals done on her Birthday, What a divine way to start the celebrations!

MUMBAI: The queen of Bollywood and birthday girl Urvashi Rautela turns 27 today, 25th February is the actress’s birthday. The “Sanam Re” actress started her day in the best way possible. The actress had all the worship done on her behalf and distributed the blankets to all the needful people. Urvashi Rautela who started her career as a supermodel and debuted in Bollywood through her film “Singh Saab The Great” later she did noteworthy acting in films like “Mr. Airavata”, “Porobashinee”, and “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

It is Urvashi Rautela’s day today and she started it off on a divine note. Urvashi Rautela had blankets distributed in the cold morning to all the homeless people who needed it to escape the freezing dawn. She had the ardaas done in Gurudwaras and pooja done in Mandir. She also had the dua done at Huzoor Moula Khwaja Gharib Nawaz for everyone’s goodwill. Urvashi Rautela turns 27 today and received wishes from the greatest UFC fighter and champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Urvashi Rautela was delighted when Khabib wished her for the birthday.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has lots of exciting projects. Soon she will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series “Inspector Avinash”. “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller that has Urvashi Rautela as lead is going to be released soon and the actress will also be appearing in the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. She has an international music collaboration lined up and releases of “Mar Jayenge” a music video with Guru Randhawa.