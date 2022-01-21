Birthday Special! Here are times Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff gave us major fitness goals

MUMBAI: Krishna Shroff kicked started her birthday celebrations with a bang. She took to her social media account where she shared glimpses from her birthday party. She looked breathtaking in her bodycon dress, perfect makeup, beachy waves, and dainty accessories.

Also read: REVEALED! This is why Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wishes to stay away from films

Talking about her fitness, it is no secret for the world that she is a fitness enthusiast who loves to hit the gym. She leaves no chance to motivate her fans with her fitness videos and pictures, where she has time and again displayed her enviably fit and toned physique.

Check out some of her fitness videos and pictures. They will surely motivate you to hit the gym on a daily basis.

Talking about her fitness mantra, the star kid revealed in an interview that her fitness mantra has always been super simple: consistency is key. It’s important to understand that as long as you’re doing something to better yourself and move a step closer to your goal every day, you’re eventually going to reach it. Whether it’s just 30 minutes or 2 hours, make sure that time and that effort is consistent every single day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krishna Shroff made her screen debut with the music video 'Kinni Kinni Vaari.' The song has been directed by Aneesh Malankar and sung by Raashi Sood. The song also featured Tit Tok star Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, and Jamie Lever.

Are you feeling inspired by the actress' fitness mantra? Do let us know your views in the comment section.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read:Krishna Shroff's debut music video celebrates womanhood