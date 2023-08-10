Bizarre! Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses a desire for more dark and intense roles; Aiming to uncover hidden depths in characters

MUMBAI: The actor discusses his acting approach, reveals why he thinks he's better suited for intense roles, and explains why he no longer feels the need to defend himself when conflicts arise in his recent interview.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui asserts that the public favors his "dark, intense" parts above his romantic performances. He said, “I think that those characters (the dark or intense ones) were written so well because of the director’s research and preparation. Whereas when it comes to light roles, they aren’t written that prominently. That’s the thing about such a film, as the overall movie or story gets more prominence than a single character. And in films like these (Haddi, Manto, Gangs Of Wasseypur), characters are more important. Characters in dark films are prominent, and the director also works towards enhancing his characters. These characters are solid, and maybe that’s why it is possible that people have loved and accepted my more intense roles.”

Anurag Kashyap has directed Nawazuddin in classic films like Black Friday, the Gangs of Wasseypur flicks, and Raman Raghav 2.0, shared the screen together for the first time in Haddi. So how was it different this time since Anurag was a co-star instead of his director? Nawazuddin claims he was mindful of Anurag's presence on the screen.

He clarifies, “I kept feeling that while we were doing scenes, he’d interrupt me and tell me, ‘You are not doing the scene correctly, do it this way or that way.’ But I was happy that he didn’t correct me, the director did that to both of us instead. It was fun working with him because he has some very important sequences, especially the climax. However, I was feeling a bit awkward because he was physically not keeping too well at the time. I had to be brutal to him, but he was not well at the time. So I was a bit conscious.”

The audience and the transgender community were quite complimentary of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Haddi. The actor admits that while portraying the character, he never considered himself to be transgender but rather a woman. He claims, “Mentally I never thought that I was playing a transgender. I always thought that I was playing a female role because every transgender wishes that they want to be a complete woman. So, I had told myself just that.”

The actor also discussed his work philosophy, calling it a "lifelong struggle". He states, “If I know that a role is easy and that I can do it in a simple way and still get all the appreciation, then I won’t do it. I cannot do it. I think in every character, there is something hidden in it, and I am obsessed to find that what is hidden. It is the same way I feel about life. I feel the need to explore the hidden bits in the characters I play. This is also how I live my life. I have mostly done some of the most badtameez (impertinent) characters, along with some very saintly roles like Manto. And I have loved every bit of it. I have explored them in a very personal way. I feel it is important for me to explore every shade of the characters I play. That’s what is important for me. You never know what character gives you what in the end.”

According to Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is frequently "misjudged" because he doesn't speak up for himself. When asked why he doesn't elaborate on his life or share details, Nawazuddin responds, “Main kab tak karunga (Till when will I keep defending myself)? Something or the other will always keep happening in life. My work is something else. If I get into the job of defending myself, then koi matlab nahi hai (it makes no sense). There is no point in reacting. It has happened many times that I have said something in a different context, but it has been presented in a twisted manner and then that has become my image. Ab image ko bachane ke chakkar mein kitna daud-bhaagunha main (For how long will I keep struggling to safeguard my image)? Initially I would react by saying that I didn’t say it, defended myself a few times, but then when I realised that this is happening all the time. I withdrew. I didn’t feel the need to defend myself.”

The actor further stated that he frequently "runs away" from obligations and external expectations. He asserts, “I am happy in life at this stage. My work gives me happiness. I run far away from life-related stuff, from worldly expectations. It is my habit that I run away from reality and responsibilities because I thrive on acting. I have fun doing it. Even when I die, I will resurrect in three months to do some acting (chuckles).”

