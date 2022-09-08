Bizarre! Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid dating rumors with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen celebrates her mother Subhra Sen’s birthday with her two daughters and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, in the absence of Lalit Modi

Bizarre! Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid dating rumors with Lalit Modi

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen rang in her mother, Subhra Sen's birthday in style on Monday night. Sen also went live and gave a glimpse into the glitzy birthday party. However, what caught our attention was the presence of her ex-Rohman Shawl at the do.

The Aarya actress went live on Instagram to wish her mother and even thanked fans for the wishes and messages. Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee also shared several pictures from the birthday bash. While we spotted Rohman at the party, whether or not Lalit Modi was at the event, remains unknown.

Also Read:https:Shocking! Sushmita Sen gets massively trolled for her relationship with Lalit Modi; netizens say ‘Inke lovers Har din Badalte Hain’

It has almost been a month since the former IPL Chairman took to social media to declare to the world that he was in a relationship with Sushmita Sen. It was on July 14, that Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen from their Sardinia tour.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together," he announced to the world.

Also Read:Revealed! Charu Asopa finally breaks her silence over dropping her surname form social media

What followed the announcement was a lot of trolling and judgements that the two were subjected to. Sushmita was also labelled a 'gold digger' by social media.

Rohman's presence at the party proves that the two are keeping their promise of being friends forever.

 

Credit: Times Now

Latest Video