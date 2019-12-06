Black is Back: Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar give us NEW FASHION GOALS

MUMBAI: Black outfits can never go out of style, thanks to Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Akshay and Kareena, who are gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, are undoubtedly two of the most popular, talented, and stylish actors in the glamour world.

And their latest look in black outfits will again make you fall in love with black.

Yes, the two stars rocked black outfits with panache in their latest picture. They are simply killing it in black and setting major fashion goals for their fans.

Well, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein he can be seen in a neat formal look, looking suave, and on the other hand, Kareena can be seen donning one shoulder attire, looking sophisticated.

The actor captioned his post as, “One has to take it a notch higher on the style quotient when you’re standing with Bebo, killing it in black!”

They are indeed killing it in black. Check out their picture right here and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Speaking about Good Newwz, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to hit the theatres on 27 December 2019.