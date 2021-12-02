Blast from the Past! Aayush Sharma reacts to the criticisms of being Salman Khan’s brother-in-law

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma who is married to superstar Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan has revealed that he has been victimized to various criticisms ever since he got married to Arpita and got his first break in brother-in-law Salman Khan’s production. The loveYatri actor emphasized that he has money of his own and does not live on handouts from his brother-in-law.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aayush said, “Unfortunately, in my life, it is like, you do the smallest activity… You buy a car… ‘Oh, you got it from Salman.’ ‘You did this, this is because of Salman.’ I also have money; I am not roaming around like this.”

“But you are like, ‘Okay, it’s fine.’ For me, I like criticism, I like negativity. When somebody trolls me, I feel happy. There is always a sense of ‘I will prove you wrong. The first time it happened to me, I was like, ‘Why? What did I do wrong? Why did it happen to me?’ But then eventually, I started finding that one space that every time you are being criticized, I take my criticism in a very healthy spirit,” he added.

Aayush said that while he does not believe in blocking out critics completely, he differentiates between ‘truthful criticism’ that can help him improve his craft and ‘irrelevant criticism’.

Last week, Aayush and Salman’s film Antim: The Final Truth hit the theatres. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, marks their first onscreen collaboration. Salman previously launched Aayush in his production LoveYatri.

Antim: The Final Truth is Aayush’s second outing. He plays a gangster in the film while Salman is seen as an upright police officer.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the box office collection of Antim: The Final Truth, the film earned a healthy total of ₹27.25 crores in its first week. It will face competition from Tadap, the debut film of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, at the ticket windows in the coming week.

