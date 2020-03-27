News

Blast from the past: Madhuri shares throwback picture

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image: "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind".

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which was directed by Abhishek Varman.

