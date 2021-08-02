BLAST FROM THE PAST! Natasa Stankovic looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in these major throwback pictures

MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Natasa Stankovic, who is a mother to one, has carved a niche for herself in the world of entertainment. Immensely popular for her dancing skills, the actress is one of the most active social media users. The diva often shares posts on social media to treat netizens.

From her dance videos to workout videos to stylish pictures, her posts leave netizens in awe of her.

She has now shared some rare pictures which can certainly be termed as golden moments. Taking to her social media handle, Natasa Stankovic shared a series of pictures. These are glimpses from the past wherein she can be seen posing with her brother Nenad Stankovic. She shared the clicks to wish her brother on his birthday. She captioned her post as, “Best brother happy happy bday, we love you and miss you @nedstarkphoto see you soon have a blast”

A few days ago, the actress had shared glimpses from her son Agastya’s birthday bash. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turned one and this certainly called for a grand celebration. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of the décor of the venue where the little one’s birthday was celebrated. She captioned the post as, “Agastya our #bossbaby #1stbirthday” In another post, the Serbian beauty shared a series of pictures, capturing myriad joyous moments of the cute party. The first picture sees the mom and son duo posing for a cute click. The second one sees a glimpse of the adorable décor were at one place ‘BOSSBABY’ is written.

