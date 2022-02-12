Blast from the Past! Salman Khan once lashed at the media for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has always been well known for keeping his truth and being amazingly straight with anyone. Even though the actor might have mellowed down with age, he had once exposed how the Indian media works.

In one of his old interviews, Salman Khan opened up about being called an “arrogant” person. Talking more about this, the Ready actor also revealed how the press actually works. He said, “Call me arrogant or whatever you like. I am like this. I try and put forward myself very clearly. I am not scared of speaking the truth. I have been labelled arrogant by a section of the film press, especially those magazines which want me to run around them and accept whatever they write about me.”

Continuing on the topic Salman Khan also stated, “If I call you names if I write rubbish about your family, will you like it? It can spoil your relationships with your colleagues and family and also land you in a soup. Just because somebody wants to sell his magazine, does it mean I should allow them to make use of me?” Khan also said, “The truth is that only those people are scared of me, who, when I was going through a low phase, wrote a lot of rubbish about me. I was rude to people because of their own mistakes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be coming in a cameo role in Aamir Khan’s next project Laal Singh Chaddha. Along with this, the actor will also be coming back with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

Credit: koimoi



