Blast from the Past! Taapsee Pannu once admitted of experiencing paranormal activities in her hotel room

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved and appreciated actresses in the Bollywood industry. While the actress looks fearless and not scared of anything, some things might frighten the actress too. The actress had recently revealed that she had encountered a paranormal incident during one of her shoots and this will surely bring goosebumps to you.

Taapsee Pannu revealed about a paranormal activity she experienced during one of his shooting adventures. Claiming to believe in ghosts and horror stories, Taapsee explained how scared she was living in a hotel, which was said to be haunted.

Talking about the incident Taapsee Pannu said, “Firstly, I am extremely scared of ghosts, and I do believe that they exist. Personally, I felt something in my room when I was staying at a hotel in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. I had heard stories earlier of the hotel being haunted. I was alone in the room when I heard some footsteps echoing. Since I am a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts, all I did was convince myself that I was imagining things and literally forced myself to sleep. There was no way I could fight a ghost.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee was recently seen in the movie Shabaash Mithu, a Srijit Mukherji directorial that portrays the story of Mithali Raj who is a former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team.

Credit: Koimoi