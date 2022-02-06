Blast from the Past! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman reveals she was once not allowed to attend her husband Mazhar Khan’s funeral

MUMBAI Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who ruled the Hindi film industry, with films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and more had her own cup of struggles in her personal life. Zeenat Aman got hitched to Mazhar Khan in 1985. The duo became parents to two sons - Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. However, Mazhar died of kidney failure in September 1998 and his estranged wife Zeenat Aman was denied entry to his funeral.

Zeenat Aman never shied away from talking about the struggles she went through in her abusive relationship and her marriage with Mazhar. In the same interview, she had also opened up about her husband cheating on her, going through physical abuse and violence.

The actress then made a shocking revelation and added, "And the worst blow was they would not allow me to pay my last respects. His mother and his sister. they were trying to punish me for leaving him. It was like a bad felony film. Because it was somebody, I had given so many years of my life to. He was the father of my children and I asked if I can... I was told, 'No, you cannot come. You cannot come to pay your last respects.' There was so much anger and bitterness and hatred."

Credit: Times Now