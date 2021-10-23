Blast from the past! What did Malaika say about ex-brother-in-law Salman Khan….? Details inside

MUMBAI : Malaika Arora turned 48 today and was seen celebrating her special day with her friends at a party organized at actor Arjun Kapoor’s residence.

On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a throwback to the time when the beauty said that Salman Khan didn’t make her, she is a self-made woman.

Malaika was married to superstar Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and shares a kid with him named Arhaan Khan who is 18-year-old.

In 2008, Malaika Arora in an interview with Hindustan Times reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s comment that reportedly stated that Malaika isn’t an ‘item girl’ because of her connection with Salman Khan and said, “In that case, I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman.”

The India’s Best Dancer judge also spoke on the rumours that she was upset with Salman Khan and family for not supporting Arbaaz Khan’s career, Malaika said, “What should they do for him? Launch a movie, get him roles or spoon-feed him on which scripts to accept and refuse? The brothers are very close-knit but career decisions can’t be taken on his behalf.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and last night she was spotted at his building all decked up for her birthday party.

