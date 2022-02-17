Blessed! Kareena Kapoor Khan treats her fans with her latest reels

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of BTown and she never fails to impress her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. The actress who is quite active on her social media is always making sure to keep her fans hooked on her page. Even today she shared a video of her stunning in a peachy outfit and Bebo looks so glamourous that we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Earlier she was seen leaving a restaurant in what looked like gym clothes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was trolled for her ‘weight gain’.

She received her first commercial success with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' and later appeared in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. Her portrayal of a sex worker in 'Chameli' won her rave reviews. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has changed her name to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

