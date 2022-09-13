Bliss! Sidharth Malhotra was spotted taking a cycle ride in Manali amid shooting for his upcoming film in the hills, take a look

Sidharth Malhotra who landed in Manali on Sunday to shoot for his big action film 'Yodha' had shared a video where he can be seen soaking himself into the bliss of nature while he enjoys cycling in the hills of Manali

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 16:27
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra seems to be a nature lover. The Shershaash actor took to social media to share a video from the hills of Manali where the actor seems to take a joy ride on cycle amid the shooting of his upcoming film Yodha. Actress Raashii Khanna who's cast alongside him in the film also landed with him on Sunday.

Sidharth looks quite handsome in this black jacket as he also makes sure to wear his headgear while cycling. Sidharth can be seen soaking himself into the bliss of nature while he enjoys cycling in the hills of Manali.

'Yodha' is a first-of-its kind movie for Dharma Productions as it's an aerial action film. The film also stars Disha Patani.

On the work front, Sidharth who is currently busy with Indian Police Force has Mission Majnu with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline while his next, 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn will release this Diwali in October. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' on October 24.

'Yodha' directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha is set to release on November 11.

Credit: ETimes


 

