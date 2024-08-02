BO prediction! As per the buzz, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can score THIS much on day 1

MUMBAI : Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been the centre of conversation ever since the trailer was out. We have seen the trailer got some amazing response from the fans all over and the movie that has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is grabbing good amount of buzz and attention all over. The songs of the movie are also adding to the great buzz of the movie and it has already made it to the favourite lists. The movie which is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow.

Well, now looking at the buzz, let us predict the day 1 of the movie. Earlier, we have discussed why the movie is important for both the actors, and definately Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya looks very promising and so the actors in the movie, as per buzz and the prediction the movie can score around 6 to 9 crores on day 1 and the movie can have a decent weekend of around 20 to 24 crores. Well if the reports of the movie are good then these number can go upto 30 crores. Let's find out how much it actually earns.

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and the movie is releasing tomorrow, on 9th February.

