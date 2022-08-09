Bobby Deol announces his next project, Shlok - The Desi Sherlock!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:46
movie_image: 
Bobby Deol announces his next project, Shlok - The Desi Sherlock!

MUMBAI : The versatile Bobby Deol had taken audiences by storm after his impressive acting in the Ashram series and garnered appreciations and accolades. Now the handsome actor is all set to kickstart the shoot of his next project titled Shlok- The Desi Sherlock, which also marks the debut of Ananya Birla and will be directed by Kunal Kohli.

The film is a spy thriller and Bobby will be taking the audiences by surprise as this is the first time we will see him on screen in this avatar. Bobby has made headlines for his stellar performance in Ashram and his character will be iconic forever.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the happy news and shared a picture of the script and captioned it as “Day 1”

Well, we are supremely excited to see Bobby to see in this new role and cast his spell as always.

Bobby Deol Ashram series The Desi Sherlock Ananya Birla Kunal Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 15:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi tries to sneak in, Suman sees her in a camera recording
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has made a place...
Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics
MUMBAI :  Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of...
Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin
MUMBAI :  One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the...
WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss'...
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur
MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube...
Recent Stories
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned o
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned out to be a learning experience
Latest Video