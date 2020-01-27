Bobby Deol celebrates his 51st birthday in New York

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol who was last seen in housefull4, his character and role was loved by the masses and classes. Today, the Dharam Putra actor turns 51. Bobby, who was showered with best wishes on his 51st birthday, posted a thank-you note on Instagram for acknowledging all the love that came his way.

The actor roped in his elder son Aryaman for an adorable selfie for the post. He wrote, 'No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday than with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me.'

Aryaman, 18, had sent the Internet into a tizzy last year when Bobby introduced him on his Instagram.

Similar sentiments were evoked this time as well, as a user wrote, 'Your son needs to debut soon.' Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol are also parents to younger son Dharam, named after his grandfather Dharmendra.

On his birthday last year, Bobby posted this photo with Aryaman and talked about how his relationship with his son plays a crucial role as he turned a year older: 'My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I'm still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world.'