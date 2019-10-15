News

Bobby Deol to make digital debut

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
15 Oct 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol these days is busy promoting his upcoming movie Housefull 4. The actor was on a sabbatical for quite some time until last year when he came back with Race 3. He said that he had taken the break as he had worked for years and because he is not that ambitious.

But post his sabbatical, Bobby is on a roll and has a lot of movies in his kitty. With Housefull 4 just a week away from its release, the actor will be soon debuting in the digital world. As per sources, the actor a signed a web series loosely based on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan.

The web series will be helmed by ace director Prakash Jha who will also be debuting in the webs pace. Well, it will be interesting to see how Bobby would approach this role, and we are sure he will do a kick-ass job.

