Bobby Deol revealed crushing over Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, a bromance we didn’t know we needed

Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: One of the most looked-forward-to films of 2023 is Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. A major reason why the film has also grabbed eyeballs is due to Bobby Deol’s antagonist avatar. In the teaser, those last few glimpses of Bobby exuding total savage vibes left fans rooting. Now with the trailer for Animal dropping soon, people are wanting to see more of Bobby’s villain avatar. But do you know, there is an interesting reason behind Bobby working with Ranbir on Animal? 

Well, recently on Koffee With Karan Season 8, a budding equation of bromance brewing between Bobby and Ranbir was quite evident. When host Karan Johar asked Bobby about working with Ranbir on Animal, the actor was full of admiration. While KJo revealed how Ranbir has always admired Bobby’s work, Bobby also shared how he is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor’s craft, and this fondness was the reason that also excited to share screen space with the Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar actor. Well, a new bromance in Bollywood is kindling and how!

Other than Ranbir and Bobby, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023.

