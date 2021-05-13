This Bollywood actor suggested the remake of movie Pati Patni Aur Woh

MUMBAI: Released in the year 2019 Pati Patni Air Woh, which had Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in the lead role was immensely Loved by the fans all over, the movie was loved for it amazing story telling, hilarious comic timings, and amazing performances with great songs.

But did you know, the idea of remaking this movie was actually suggested by actor Akshay Kumar, yes you had white it was Khiladi Kumar who suggested the idea of remaking the movie Pati patni aur Woh and this was revealed by the producer Juno Chopra himself.

During the promotion of the movie back then in 2019 in an interview producer Juno Chopra revealed this.During the interview Chopra quoted, “The idea to remake the film was suggested by Akshay Kumar. He had come home to meet us one day. That’s when he asked us why we were not remaking 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which was made under our banner.”

Well we really Thank Akshay Kumar for this brilliant idea of giving the such an amazing movie.

The movie release in the year 2019 was a remake of 1978 film with the same name.

