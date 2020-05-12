THIS Bollywood actress helped Deepika Padukone helped her bag Om Shanti Om

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone set her foot in Bollywood with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om opposite the king of several hearts Shah Rukh Khan. It was a dream-come-true for Deepika to make her Bollywood debut with SRK.

Well, every actor has an interesting story behind bagging their first film in Bollywood. Not just that, there is always someone who has given a push to those actors and because of that, today they are one of the notable stars of the Hindi film industry.

Deepika too has an interesting story on how she bagged Om Shanti Om. Not just that, it was one popular Bollywood diva who recommended her to Farah Khan.

As per the reports, Farah was then looking for a fresh face to star opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om. And she spoke to Malaika about this.

Malaika approached her designer friend Wendell Rodricks. DP was modelling for Wendell at that time and he wanted to push Deepika for Bollywood.

Wendall had stated in an interview, "I showed a collection called Isadora at Lakme Fashion Week. It was a game-changer for Deepika. Director Farah Khan asked my friend Malaika to suggest a new model star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for her new film. Om Shanti Om did not have a working title at the time. I suggested Deepika who was barely two years into modelling. I made her open the show and told Malaika that the first girl I was sending out was the one I recommend. Malaika liked her, conveyed the same to Farah and a screen test was done. The rest is history."

Well, Malaika definitely made the right choice and interestingly it worked well for Deepika.

