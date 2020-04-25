Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a Huge Star and my favorite, says Hollywood star Logan Paul

MUMBAI: No matter what you know, read or hear about Bollywood Hollywood, one truth about it is, that it is a big happy family where almost everyone working in the industry is related to someone in some way or the other. But most of us are not aware of it. We are talking about the connections that the B-Town and H-Town celebs have between each other. Yes, it seems like all Bollywood Hollywood clans are linked to each other. And as we recently saw how Logan Paul titled Urvashi Rautela as the best Bollywood celeb.

Logan Alexander Paul is an American YouTuber, internet personality, and actor. As well as posting on his own YouTube channel, he has run the Impulsive podcast since November 2018. Logan Paul has built a massive following of over 21 million subscribers on his channel and is known for his popular vlog series. Recently During a Radio Interview, Logan was asked, is he familiar with Bollywood and logan said, '' I went on an Instagram live with a pretty famous Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela, she is a huge star there.

Also, recently when they both did the Instagram live and collabrated to create awareness about Coronavirus, there Logan Paul expressed his desire to work with her in Bollywood.

For Urvashi, hopping on Instagram over the past weeks has been about seeking a brief moment of respite, coupled with the reminder that we’re all in this together. From expressing motivational messages and sharing essential handwashing tips to providing some much-needed distraction. The Young Actress is also in collaboration with King Bach, Logan Paul, Hannah Stocking, and many others, and has a huge Hollywood following too.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in an untitled film which is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Helmed by director Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled.