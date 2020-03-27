This Bollywood actress was seen feeding stray dogs

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall, who was seen in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, is loved by many. Her acting was much appreciated by the audiences.

The actress was last seen in Jai Mummy Di with Sunny Singh. Apart from her actions skills, she is also known for her dance moves. Her songs like Mummy Nu Pasand and Boom Jawani have set records and garnered a lot of praise for her.

In today's times, when the world is fighting against Covid-19, we see many celebs sharing their views and asking the audience to stay indoors. A few have shared how they are spending their quarantine time at home.

Meanwhile, the actress was seen taking precautionary measures and feeding the stray dogs in her building.

Have a look.

In the post, we see that the kind-hearted actress feeding stray dogs. However, she has worn a mask. She is also giving food to the needy.

This is indeed a beautiful gesture by the actress and a wonderful way to share the message to all to help humans and pets.