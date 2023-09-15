Bollywood Actresses Who Are Making a Significant Shift in Their Traditional Wear with Neutral Tones

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been making a significant shift in their fashion choices when it comes to traditional wear. Instead of vibrant hues and bold colors, many leading ladies are now opting for neutral tones, such as white, off-white, golden, and subdued shades, showcasing an elegant and timeless style. Let's take a closer look at some of these stunning Bollywood divas who are setting the trend with their neutral-toned traditional outfits.

Manushi Chhillar

Fashion Icon, and Miss World, Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar exudes grace and sophistication in a printed ivory georgette saree by Tarun Tahiliani. Manushi keeps her makeup minimal, allowing her heavy floral saree with delicately embroidered borders to take center stage. Her choice of golden kundan statement earrings adds a touch of glamour, making her look effortlessly elegant.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a white organza Manish Malhotra saree styled by Mohit Rai. Her outfit choice demonstrates a perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. What truly elevates her look is the exquisite necklace she adorns. This piece of jewelry not only adds a touch of luxury but also complements the serenity of her white saree.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor elegantly adorns a stunning golden saree by Manish Malhotra. This exquisite piece, adorned with impeccable embellishments and intricate embroidery, offers the ideal festive ensemble. She complements her attire with carefully chosen jewelry pieces.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna makes a stunning appearance in a pristine white organza saree with intricate gold motifs and a delicately gold embroidered border. Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika opts for minimalistic makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde radiates charm in her choice of a pastel green silk saree and sleeveless blouse, styled by Ami Patel. The saree showcases a printed pallu and is adorned with delicate golden borders, adding a touch of understated luxury. Pooja elevates her look with the grace of golden jhumkas and a bracelet, demonstrating how neutral tones can effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair.