Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age

MUMBAI : Well, there’s no perfect age to get married. An individual should get married when he or she feels like and if they find the perfect life partner for themselves. But, when it comes to Bollywood we have usually seen that actors and actresses get married after they make a mark in the industry.

However, there are many actresses who got married at an early age and especially when they were at the peak of their career.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia was 16 when she got married to Rajesh Khanna who was 31 at that time. Interestingly, Dimple’s debut film Bobby released after her marriage.

Also Read: Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti was only 18 years when she got married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Well, unfortunately in 1993, she passed away at the age of 19.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor was 22 years old and at the peak of her career when she decided to get married to Rishi Kapoor. After marriage, she decided to stay away from films before making a comeback 2010 release Do Dooni Chaar.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya and it was expected that she will be one of the biggest female stars. But, she soon got married at the age of 21, and decided to concentrate on her family life.

Saira Banu

Saira Banu tied the knot with Dilip Kumar in 1966 at the age of 22. But, even after her wedding she continued to act in movies.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Siddharth Malhotra! Check out the massive transformation of the Shershaah from Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari

Not many would know that Aditi Rao Hydari was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, but later they got divorced. She was 21 when they tied the knot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.