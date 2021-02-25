Bollywood actresses who nailed item songs

MUMBAI: Top-tier Bollywood beauties have often made side cameos in prominent movies, just to feature in an item song and have always succeeded in nailing the hook-step, sexy-quotient and making people play the same song on a loop.

Without further ado, let's take a look at these divas who have garnered mass popularity by portraying their spicy charms through item songs:

1. Katrina Kaif

Post featuring in blockbusting chartbusters like 'Touch Me' (Race), 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' (Tees Maar Khan), 'Chikini Chameli' (Agneepath) and Malang (Dhoom 3), actress Katrina Kaif proved her edgy versatility before her audience.

2. Malaika Arora

Hottie queen Malaika Arora has done an ample number of item dances, such that whenever her new MV comes up, we're rest assured it's going to be a popular peppy number of that entire year. From 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' (Dil Se) to 'Munni Badnaam Hui' (Dabangg), most of the item hits are in her kitty.

3. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika is another eminent heroine who nails her twerks and grooves in each and every item number she features in. Her popular dance tracks are 'Mayya Mayya' (Guru), 'Hoth Raseeley' (Welcome), 'Razia' (Thank You), 'Laila' (Tezz) and 'Jalebi Baai' (Double Dhamaal).

4. Deepika Padukone

Her most eminent item performances are the titular item track of the movie Dum Maaro Dum and of course, Lovely (Happy New Year), wherein her performance outshone as pure gold. Infact, her very first debut on the silver screen was as an item girl alongside Himesh Reshammiya in his recreated version of 'Naam Hai Tera Tera'.

5. Sushmita Sen

Even Miss Universe 1994 had showcased her sizzling moves in Sirf Tum's iconic item song 'Dilbar', which went on being her only yet most beloved item track. Though Sirf Tum was a flop show, the audience went to watch this movie only to get glimpses of Sushmita Sen's graceful belly-dancing.

6. Jacqueline Fernandes

She became the item sensation since early 2011 and has come a long way. Be it Murder 2's 'Aa Zaraa Kareeb Se', Race 2's 'Lat Lag Gayi', A Flying Jatt's 'Beat Pe Booty', etc., Jaqueline's presence in these item tracks has automatically let the temperatures soaring high. Her latest collab MV with Badshah - 'Genda Phool' was a massive hit worldwide!

7. Nora Fatehi

Sushmita Sen's classic item track 'Dilbar' got recreated for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. Despite it's catchy beats, this song boosted on YouTube with a swooping 21 M views, owing to sizzling queen Nora Fatehi's quirky twerks and graceful belly dancing. Later, the belly-dancing queen was back with her sensual dance moves in 'Kamariya' (Stree), the recreated version of 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' (Marjaavan) and 'Haye Garmi' for the dance movie Street Dancer 3D. Her collab MVs with other artistes do not go unnoticed as well.

8. Bipasha Basu

Known for her beautifully chiselled and fit body, fitness-enthusiast diva Bipasha rose to claim for her epic moves in renowned item tracks like 'Namak Issk Ka' and 'Bidi Jalailey' (Omkaar), 'Lucky Boy' (Bachna Ae Haseeno), 'Bipasha' (Jodi Breakers). For her irresistible and erotic dance moves, she was frequently cited in the media as a 'sex symbol'.

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan

B-Town's bubbly Bebo always raised the hotness quotient of the item tracks whenever she starred in one. From Chammak Challo (Ra. One), 'Fevicol Se' (Dabangg 2) to 'Chhaliyya' (Tashan), 'Halkat Jawaani' (Heroine) and Mera Naam Mary Hai (Brothers), Kareena's completely different set of vibes sets the right mood to her item tracks.

10. Priyanka Chopra

Bolly+Holly fame PeeCee's irresistible moves in Ram Leela's 'Ram Chahe Leela', 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum' (Gunday) and 'Babli Badmaash' (Shootout At Wadala) are totally unmissable and unforgettable.

11. Aishwarya Rai Bachhan

Lastly, it's the queen's turn to take over the stage. Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the eminent item track which automatically plays up in our minds is the iconic 'Kajra Re' from Bunty and Babli. Other than this, Aishwarya's sensual grooves in 'Ishq Kameena' (Shakti) and Crazy Kiya Re (Dhoom 2) were also highly acclaimed.

