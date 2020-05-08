Bollywood beauties Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look lovely in THIS picture from 2 years ago

MUMBAI: The entire social media is trending with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's name. The couple completed two years of marital bliss today and are flooded with lovely wishes from the friends, family and well-wishers.

Sonam got married to her longtime beau Anand in a lavish three-day ceremony in Mumbai. The couple took wedding vows in the presence of family and well-known faces of Bollywood.

We saw a number of Bollywood celebs from the Bachchans to the Kapoors to everyone in the wedding festivities of Sonam and Anand.

One of his bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan too was present in all her wedding celebrations.

Kareena graced the special occasion with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their little munchkin Taimur.

Kareena looked ethereal in a baby pink anarkali with a neatly tied bun and beautiful golden chandbaalis added more to her beauty.

Internet was flooded with several pictures from Sonam's wedding which was no less than an extravagant affair.

One of the pictures doing the rounds of social media is Sonam and Kareena where the duo share a warm hug.

Both are looking extremely beautiful together and we can clearly see their bond.

Take a look at the picture:

Not to forget, apart from being the besties of Bollywood, Sonam and Kareena also worked together in Veere Di Wedding which released a few months after Sonam's wedding.

While it was Kareena's comeback film after her long maternity break, it was first film after Sonam's wedding and it proved to be a huge hit among the viewers.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.