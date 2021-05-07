Bollywood celebrities who were the target of fake news

MUMBAI: Often we have seen Bollywood celebrities have to pay the price of being famous, indeed there are pros and cons of being famous personalities, over the time we have seen several Bollywood celebrities getting target of many trolls by the netizens, and giving them some amazing replies.

Apart from all this there are few names from the Bollywood industry who were the target of fake news, from the news of their death, to the news of pregnancy the celebrities have suffered them all.

So, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who were hit by the fake news.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood Big B was not left with the Trap of fake news, once there was the news that Big B had met with an accident and there was the news of his death, but later this was revealed that the news was fake, and the actor was fit and fine.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood actresses we have, the actress was also hit by the fake news once, there was a news once of Bebo getting pregnant in the 9th standard, but news turned out to be a hoax.



3. Ileana D'Cruz

The Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz, was once the target of the fake news that she was pregnant and got her abortion done, energy interaction with the media the electricity bill that she keeps on hearing few fake news on her, the another news of the actress was that she attempted committing suicide, but later it was revealed that it was off fake news.

4. Katrina Kaif

The Barbie doll of the Bollywood industry Katrina Kaif was also the target of the fake news, the fake news with regards to the actress Katrina Kaif was that she does not have her legal passport but she has her duplicate passport much before her debut movie, later in the year 2019 actress spoke to him media with regards to her Residency, that she is Indian and India is her home.

5. Ajay Devgan and Kajol

One of the most loved Bollywood couple Ajay Devgan and Kajol also hit by the fake news, there was a time when the news of the separation of the couple was in the media, and the reason for their separation was the Ajay Devgn's affair, which was later turned out to be fake.

Well these were the Bollywood celebrities who were hit by the fake news.

