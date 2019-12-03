Bollywood celebs who were recently trolled

MUMBAI: Almost everyone these days is on social media. Bollywood celebs also connect with their fans through it. But some people take undue advantage of this by trolling celebs online. Here are a few Bollywood actors who were recently trolled.

1) Deepika Padukone got trolled for shaking leg with Kartik Aryan at the airport on Sunday morning wherein they met accidently, and Deepika asked Kartik to teach her the Dheeme Dheeme step from his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

2) Ananya Panday posted a gorgeous picture in which she wore a yellow bodycon dress. She mentioned in the caption, 'Unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season for Dance plus 5.' On this caption of hers, social media users started commenting on her post and bashing her. They wrote, 'Bina caption ke pic dalogi to bhi tumko koi kuch nahi bolega. Rehem karo', 'I’m begging you. Plz delete this and upload again with a good caption. Google ki help lelo madam ji' and much more.

3) Akshay kumar wore the same sweatshirt in Housefull 4 and in Good Newzz, wherein he got trolled by his fans, and they said 'Budget nahi hain kya?', 'Agar change karengey toh ek aur movie kaun karega', and much more.

4) Priyanka Chopra posted a picture when she was in Delhi for a shoot and wore a mask. She sais, 'We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe.' On this netizens starting trolling the actress by saying, 'Didi meme ban jayega hata do yeh post' and 'Cigarette phukte samay mask kyu nahi lagati didi'.

5) Jahnvi kappor was clicked in yellow ethnic wear outside her gym. The actress was looking stunning, but what caught the attention of social media users that she forgot to remove the price tag from the dupatta. She got trolled for that, and fans commented that 'Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag'.

Credits: Pinkvilla