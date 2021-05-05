MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some amazing Bollywood movies with some great content. What does a good movie require? A good script, solid writing, an amazing star cast with great performances and great direction. From Rakesh Roshan to Rohit Shetty we have seen some amazing directors in the Bollywood industry.

But there are few recently turned directors who were previously into choreography, so let us have a look list of Bollywood choreographers who turned directors.

1. Farah Khan

One of the finest choreographers of Bollywood is Farah Khan, she turned into direction with the movie Main Hoon Na which had Shahrukh Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan in the lead role, Farah Khan turned out to be one of the best directors of Bollywood.

2. Remo D'Souza

Another choreographer in the list is Remo D'Souza. He made his direction debut with the Bengali movie Lal Pahare'r Katha Mithun Chakravarti in the leading role and later his direction came into lamp light with the movie F.A.L.T.U. which was very well appreciated by the fans all over and later we have seen his direction in movies like ABCD 1, ABCD 2, street dancer 3D, Race 3.

3. Prabhu Deva

Driving the fans crazy with his dance move choreographer Prabhu Deva has also made a strong mark in the field of direction, movies like Wanted, R Rajkumar, Rowdy Rathore define define and direction skills of the choreographer.

4. Ganesh Acharya

Ganesh Aacharya is one of the top Bollywood choreographers Ganesh is also known for killing it with his films despite his weight. He has directed movies like money hai toh Honey Hai, Bhikhari, Swami and Angel.

5. Ahmed Khan

Choreographer Ahmed Khan is known for his choreography for movies like Rangeela, Ghajini, Kick, Jazbaa. The choreographer entered the world of direction with the movie Lakeer in the year 2004, and the second movie he directed was Fool and Final in 2007.

Well , these are the list of few Bollywood choreographers who entered the world of movie direction and garnered a lot of love from the fans and made their strong mark.

Apart from these names, other names of choreographers who turned directors are Imran Sardhariya, Guru Dutt, Bosco Martis, Chinni Prakash, Gayathri Raghuram.

