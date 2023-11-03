MUMBAI:While of course, many Bollywood celebs are getting married, one cannot ignore the fact that a lot of divorces and separations are also taking place in the industry. Some divorces have also shocked the fans of the celebs because they never expected that their favourite couple might part ways.

Today, let’s have a look at the Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies that were involved in it.



Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce was a big shock for one and all. But, soon after they decided to get separated, there were reports claiming that Sussanne had asked for Rs.400 crores of alimony. Later, Hrithik had tweeted that the reports of Rs.380 crore alimony were false.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/exclusive-talat-aziz-play-role-hrithik-roshan-starrer-fighter-230223

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh and they parted ways in 2004. Their divorce wasn’t that smooth and Saif had paid a huge alimony. In an interview, the actor had said, "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest, and I will, even if I have to slog till I drop dead."



Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's divorce was quite ugly as both the parties claimed things against each other. According to reports, as alimony, Karisma got Sunjay's father's house transferred in her name. Reportedly, Sunjay had to purchase bonds worth Rs.14 crore for his kids, which will give an interest of around Rs.10 lakh per month.

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

After being married for around 17 years, Farhan and Adhuna got divorced in 2017. There were reports that Adhuna had asked for one-time alimony instead of monthly maintenance. She had also demanded their home Vipassana, a bungalow in Bandstand. It was also said that the filmmaker-turned-actor had to invest money for the security of their children’s future.



Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/salman-khan-akshay-kumar-and-farhan-akhtar-sets-the-stage-fire-wedding-delhi-230220

Prabhudeva-Ramlath

Prabhudeva and Ramlath decided to part ways after being married for 15 years. Reportedly, the actor gave his ex-wife a bungalow, three flats, a property in Hyderabad, and two cars as part of the settlement. The total market value of these assets at that time was around Rs. 25-30 crore. Also, it was said that he had to pay a one-time alimony of Rs.10 Lakh to Ramlath.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.