Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies

In Bollywood, divorces are nothing new. Many celebs get divorced after being in a marriage for many years. But, with divorce also comes the talks of alimony. Today, let’s have a look at the Bollywood divorces and the huge alimonies that were involved in it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies

MUMBAI:While of course, many Bollywood celebs are getting married, one cannot ignore the fact that a lot of divorces and separations are also taking place in the industry. Some divorces have also shocked the fans of the celebs because they never expected that their favourite couple might part ways.

Today, let’s have a look at the Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies that were involved in it.


Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce was a big shock for one and all. But, soon after they decided to get separated, there were reports claiming that Sussanne had asked for Rs.400 crores of alimony. Later, Hrithik had tweeted that the reports of Rs.380 crore alimony were false.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/exclusive-talat-aziz-play-role-hrithik-roshan-starrer-fighter-230223

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh and they parted ways in 2004. Their divorce wasn’t that smooth and Saif had paid a huge alimony. In an interview, the actor had said, "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest, and I will, even if I have to slog till I drop dead."


Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's divorce was quite ugly as both the parties claimed things against each other. According to reports, as alimony, Karisma got Sunjay's father's house transferred in her name. Reportedly, Sunjay had to purchase bonds worth Rs.14 crore for his kids, which will give an interest of around Rs.10 lakh per month.

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani

After being married for around 17 years, Farhan and Adhuna got divorced in 2017. There were reports that Adhuna had asked for one-time alimony instead of monthly maintenance. She had also demanded their home Vipassana, a bungalow in Bandstand. It was also said that the filmmaker-turned-actor had to invest money for the security of their children’s future.


Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/salman-khan-akshay-kumar-and-farhan-akhtar-sets-the-stage-fire-wedding-delhi-230220

Prabhudeva-Ramlath

Prabhudeva and Ramlath decided to part ways after being married for 15 years. Reportedly, the actor gave his ex-wife a bungalow, three flats, a property in Hyderabad, and two cars as part of the settlement. The total market value of these assets at that time was around Rs. 25-30 crore. Also, it was said that he had to pay a one-time alimony of Rs.10 Lakh to Ramlath.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan Saif Ali Khan Amrita Singh Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Farhan Akhtar Adhuna Bhabani Prabhudeva Ramlath Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
MUMBAI:While of course, many Bollywood celebs are getting married, one cannot ignore the fact that a lot of divorces...
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
MUMBAI: Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is known for her work in films like 'Dabangg 3' and 'Major', will be soon seen...
Kerala HC says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case
MUMBAI:The Kerala High Court on Thursday said that it is inclined to quash criminal proceedings against actress Sunny...
Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
MUMBAI:No doubt sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time not...
Exclusive! “I am so honored that they chose me and found me capable of pulling off this role of Anuja”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about being a part of Meet and doing positive roles!
MUMBAI:Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and...
Recent Stories
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies
Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies

Latest Video

Related Stories
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
Saiee M Manjrekar to star opposite Ram Pothineni in untitled film
Kerala HC says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case
Kerala HC says Sunny Leone is being 'unnecessarily harassed' in cheating case
Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive
Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry
Exclusive! "I always work as if everyday is my first day" Pankaj Berry
Wow! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor gives a perfect siblings goals, check out how
Wow! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor give perfect siblings goals, check out how