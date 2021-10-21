Bollywood Drug Cartel Case: SHOCKING! Ananya Panday summoned by NCB for questioning

MUMBAI: The Aryan Khan drug case is taking a lot of twists and turns as the star kid was denied bail again yesterday.

As per India Today news, the new development is that the NCB has found chats between Aryan and Ananya Pandey, and the talks are related to drugs and hence they have summoned the actress.

She would be questioned by the NCB and would arrive at the office by 2: 00 pm. Until now she has only been summoned by the officials.

This morning, SRK had visited the Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan who is currently spending his days in the lock-up.

Just a few hours later, the NCB reached SRK’s residence where they had come to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan.

Aryan was arrested in the first week of October where the NCB had caught him on a cruise ship that was having a rave party where they found kgs of drugs.

Post that the start kid was arrested and was sent to 14-day judicial custody and at present is locked up in Arthur Road jail.

A couple of times the sessions court has denied his bail plea and now his team has reached out to the high court and his hearing would take place on Tuesday.

The NCB is trying its best to get proof against Aryan Khan to make the case even more strong so that they can oppose the bail application on Tuesday.

