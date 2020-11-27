Bollywood drugs case: Kshitij Prasad gets bail after two months

MUMBAI: A special court on Thursday granted a conditional bail to Kshitij R. Prasad - a former associate of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar - two months after his arrest, his lawyer said.



According to advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represents Prasad, Special NDPS court judge G.B. Gurao has ordered the release of his client on furnishing provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 plus one or two sureties, to be furnished within a month.



However, Prasad will not walk out of jail soon as he is named in another NDPS case recently which will come up for hearing on December 3, said Maneshinde.



Prasad will be required to report to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Monday for an hour for the next six months, deposit his passport, not travel abroad without prior permission of the court, share his itinerary for any domestic travel, attend all court proceedings, refrain from tampering with any evidence or witnesses, etc., are among the conditions imposed by the special court.



The NCB had raided and later arrested Prasad on September 26 in the drugs probe related to the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Mumbai home on June 14.



After his arrest, Prasad had retracted his confessional statement to NCB and accused the agency of allegedly coercing him to implicate other Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar.



Strongly denying the contentions, the NCB said that Prasad gave his statements voluntarily during the probe.



Among other things, the NCB had alleged Prasad and other accused for being part of drugs procurement and supply racket.