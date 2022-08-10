"Bollywood Mein Aakar Bigad gai hai," say netizens as they troll Rashmika Mandanna on her dressing

MUMBAI: Also known as the National crush, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting space, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry.

She has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with her acting projects but also with her cuteness and fashion. She was seen in the movie Good-Bye alonside Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.







No doubt of the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having said that, today this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked attending an award function.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is looking supremely hot in this black outfit, and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress as she is looking super cute and super hot, but there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ - Masaba Gupta says her working style hasn't changed 'one bit' after marriage



Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that this is not at all an appropriate dress for a public event, also many people are saying that she her dressing sense has gone wrong after stepping into the Bollywood industry.

Whereas there are few comments which are comparing Rashmika Mandana to Uorfi Javed, who is known for her quirky fashion sense.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Rashmika Mandanna for her dress and how did you like the dressing of the actress?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge