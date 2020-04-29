Bollywood mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise on social media

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors is no more. He was just 54. The film industry on Wednesday took to social media to express sorrow as well as disbelief, and to express condolence to the bereaved family and to pray for his soul.

Irrfan Khan's "Piku" co-star Amitabh Bachchan referred to the actor as a "gracious colleague". He tweeted: "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: "Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun." (I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of extremely talented actor Irrfan Khan ji. I pay my respect to him.)

Tamil cinema icon and politician Kamala Haasan shared how he was in awe of Irrfan's acting talent. The veteran actor-politician tweeted: "Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time."

Irrfan Khan's last film "Angrezi Medium" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram: "It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace."

Another co-star from the same film, Pankaj Tripathi shared a post: "Kabhi Kabhi bhavnao ko bata paana sambhav nahi hota. Wahi ho raha hai Irrfan da." (At times it becomes impossible to express how you are feeling, that's exactly what is happening with me Irrfan da.)

"Angrezi Medium" director Homi Adajania shared on Instagram: "We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your "uninvited guests" .... but I didn't think I'd feel so fuckin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. RIP #Irrfan"

Irrfan's "The Lunchbox" actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan's passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India's lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer... #IrrfanKhan #Forever"

Irrfan's "Life In A Metro" co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra exressed: "I'm numb today... I haven't been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that @irrfank was! We've lost a gem today... but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!"

Kangana Ranaut had shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in movies like "Life In A Metro" (2007) and "Kock Out" (2010). The actress' team shared on Twitter: "This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss "- #KanganaRanaut

#IrrfanKhan."

"Life In A Metro" director Anurag Basu tweeted: "#IrrfanKhan Indian cinema will not be the same again without you Dost!

Wish i had one more chance to work with you again! Sutapadi ,You're the Bravest person I know. My heartfelt condolences to You Babli and Ayan."

Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star in the movie "Haider" (2014) expressed: "Very sad to hear about Irrfan sirs passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting people's hearts! I was excited beyond words to get the precious opportunity to share screen space with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP Irrfan sir."

Veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted: "Occasional meetings with Irrfan were always affectionate.I use to pray for his health since I heard about his illness.Saddened to hear of his untimely death. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this painful time. Irrfan tujhe jannat naseeb ho." (May you rest in heaven Irrfan).

Another co-star from "Haider" and "Life In A Metro" Kay Kay Menon posted a quote by Irrfan Khan on Instagram, which reads: "I want to entertain people but with some substance." Menon wrote below: "You did Brother! You did!! And so SPLENDIDLY!! RIP #irrfankhan

Shocked & grieved for words!!

Om Shanti!"

Irrfan's "Knock Out" (2010) and "D-Day" (2013) Sanjay Dutt shared that he has lost a "younger brother". The actor tweeted: "He was fighting this war since a long time and just when I thought he had won it, life gave us a big jolt. He never gave up, he fought with a smile on his face and hope in his heart till the very last breath. The warmest, kindest soul I knew, I have lost a younger brother today. I will cherish all the beautiful memories I have with him for the rest of time and beyond. Having experienced this loss in my life before, I can't even begin to imagine the pain that his family must be going through. I sincerely pray that God give them the strength to deal with this tough time. Gone too soon brother!"

Irrfan Khan's 2008 film "Sunday" co-star Ajay Devgn tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Sonam Kapoor revealed how her "Thank You" (2011) co-star Irrfan had encouraged her at a time when she was feeling low. The actress tweeted: "Rest in peace irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones."

Raveena Tandon who shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in the movies "Aan: Men at work" (2004) and "Ghaath" (2000) expressed: "A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. [email protected]?. We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti."

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "Very sad to hear of Irrfan's passing. An immense talent! An actor for whom I had great admiration. My condolences to the family. Rest in Glory!"

Rajkummar Rao shared on Instagram: "Today is a huge loss for the industry, our country & for artists all over the world. Irrfan Sir was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema & I will always cherish all the times I spent with him, listening to him and learning from his conversations of art, life and so much more.

I pray his family finds the love and strength needed to forge ahead. Irrfan sir, I love you and we will always miss you."

Varun Dhawan expressed: "I loved watching every film of his. Whenever I interacted with him he always told me to be kind to people. His passion and love for acting was next to spirituality. Thank u irfan sir. RIP #irfankhan Saab"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recalled some old memories with his "great friend" and wrote: "I've worked with #IrrfanKhan in 2004 film AAN men at work, in 2011 we both got award in Cairo film festival, we had a great bounding there, he will be always known to be Brilliant & Versatile Actor, a wonderful human being and a great friend. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Films Industry. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. RIP my friend."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared on Instagram: "Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed . He smiled . The warmth of that smile lingers . Alvida dost."

Calling the actor "coolest guy", Parineeti Chopra shared: "Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family. #RIP #IrrfanKhan"

Anushka Sharma called Irrfan a "phenomenal actor" and wrote: "With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti."

Richa Chadha shared a photo with the late actor and wrote: "THE Khan! This is the only picture I have with you ... 2013, backstage, after winning our respective FF (critics) awards, we were ushered away to take ‘winner' photos... you won for Paan Singh Tomar... a performance so real, it was unbelievable. We met several times after... I even sought you ought for advice, which you gave patiently... rolling a slim cigarette, sipping on black tea... laughing ... talking cinema, politics, spirituality... Today you became one with God... your body suffered in the last two years immeasurably and you fought, fought hard! Even those who didn't have the good fortune of meeting you feel cheated this morning... the loss is personal, there's a heaviness about the day... and it will remain that way... perhaps that's what it means to be a true artist, a people's star! Those who knew you were lucky to be touched by your light... your humour, kindness, your evolved attitude towards life... perhaps that's why God wanted you sooner ? My logical brain gets it, (and I am happy the suffering of your bodily form is over)... but my heart weeps...

I mourn along with millions. But the transmission doesn't end, even when the instrument breaks down ... the body maybe gone... but your soul lives on... your legacy is ours to rejoice in! When I miss your talent, I shall watch any of your countless performances... learn and smile ...head bowed in respect... folded hands! You're in a better place, we were lucky to have you for a little while! Gutted."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express: "Devastated. Irrfan Khan I owe you one. The reason will always remain our little secret. Something we will share like today. See you again. Until then you will live on in this world through your exceptional art."

Noted comedian Johnny Lever expressed that a meeting with Irrfan was due after the lockdown. He tweeted: "Very sad to hear about @irrfank. Was going to meet him after the lockdown. A great artist like him will surely be missed. My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan"

Radhika Apte posted on Instagram: "What a devastating loss. Absolutely heartbroken."

Vinay Pathak wrote: "Absolutely gutted! It's the most devastating n heartbreaking. An era has truly ended.The most magnificent n immensely talented and gifted thespian of all time @irrfank. You'd always be amongst us khan sahab, And never be forgotten!"

Sonali Bendre Behl shared: "RIP #IrrfanKhan. You leave behind a brilliant legacy that will live on. Strength and prayers to the family."

Dinesh Vijan, who produced "Angrezi Medium" shared: "We are thankful for experiencing Irrfan's resilience and spirit. We're thankful for being allowed to witness his love and passion for everything around him. So yes, all I can say is thank you to him for letting us be a part of his journey. There is no one like Irrfan and I'm going to miss him very much. Rest in peace my friend. I know that he could spread his wings and soar only because he had his wife Sutupa as his rock. My heartfelt condolences to her and his sons. We are always there for them and I know that they know this."