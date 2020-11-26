Bollywood remembers 26/11 martyrs

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities on Thursday remembered the horrors of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and paid a tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives trying to save the city.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba sneaked into Mumbai through the sea route, and unleashed havoc in various parts of the city killing over 160 people. Over the course of their attack, nine terrorists were killed while Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was arrested and finally executed in November 2012.

The terrorists targeted common people at major spots like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Cafe Leopold, Cama and Albless Hospital, Nariman House, and Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Recalling the horror, superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Akshay Kumar: 26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice."

Madhuri Dixit posted: "26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering the heroes who gave up their lives for our safety on this day, 12 years ago. I salute their spirit and bravery. Let's never forget their sacrifice.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi shared a video of a poem recited by him as a tribute to the martyrs. He wrote: "26/11 A tribute to all the innocent lives lost on the fateful day and their spirit which lives on... Dard ke Parinde #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiTerrorAttak."

Ranvir Shorey posted: "Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day. #MumbaiTerrorAttack"

"Praying for peace and healing for every single life that was changed, lost, and altered... #26thNovember #peace #healing #MumbaiTerrorAttack," tweeted Shilpa Shetty.

"There is an invisible yet unmistakable connection between every Mumbaikar who lived through 26/11 just as there will be the same between every citizen who will have lived through the pandemic. One has passed, the other will too. In memoriam. #MumbaiTerrorAttack," posted Rahul Bose.

Urmila Matondkar tweeted: "Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind."

Gulshan Devaiah said he was saved due to sheer luck on that fateful day in 2008. The actor wrote: "I was visiting my friend's home for lunch with whom, only a day before I was planning to go window shopping at the Oberoi & Taj. Laziness saved us that trip. #2611Attack #mumbai."