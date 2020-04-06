Bollywood’s new anthem of hope by Jjust Music and Cape of Good Films, ‘Muskurayega India’, is out now; A must watch!

MUMBAI: “Muskurayega India”, the new anthem of hope brought to the public by Bollywood’s most prominent names is out now. The prominent names of the fraternity have come together, led by Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar to bring this symphony to the nation and it truly is one phenomenal rendition.

Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar took to their social media to announce the release of the song.

Jackky shared,

“Phir se hogi sapno ki udaan!

Jo saath de de saara India, phir muskurayega India, phir jeet jayega India! Presenting a small tribute to the spirit of our country

#muskurayegaIndia out now!

@akshaykumar @Jjust_Music @VishalMMishra #CapeOfGoodFilms

Akshay Kumar also announced the release of the song on his social media,

“ All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! Do share with your family and friends bit.ly/MuskurayegaInd…

@jackkybhagnani @VishalMMishra #CapeOfGoodFilms @Jjust_Music

Various celebs from Bollywood have come forth to deliver the message of fighting this pandemic together as one and to inspire everyone to do the same giving a message of hope and brighter tomorrow to the nation. The video highlights every word of the melody and this comes as a great source of inspiration to us all.

Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, ‘Muskurayega India’ is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

The lyrics are soulful and are penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films And Jackky Bhagnani.

Doing their valuable bit in the video and presenting the song are- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Jackky Bhagnani, who have come together to spread the message of hope and positivity in this special anthem.