Bollywood’s rap sensation Yo-Yo Honey Singh gets wishes from Bollywood and Punjabi industry celebs on his birthday!

MUMBAI: Yo-Yo Honey Singh the emperor of Indian rap, recently celebrated his birthday and the success of his explosively popular song ‘Loca’. His track recently hit a jaw-dropping 50 million views and became one of the most top trending rap-songs. The rapper celebrated his birthday on 15th March and pouring in all their love, celebrities from Bollywood and Punjabi industry sent in their wishes on their social media.

Giving us a hankering of some collaborations, Indian film producer, music producer, and composer Bhushan Kumar wrote “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @asliyoyo paaji. Here’s to a year full of happiness and many more projects together! Keep soaring high.”

Jazzy B, an Indian-Canadian Punjabi playback singer and songwriter posted a video of them grooving together and highlighting the birthday night celebrations saying, “Great night with the birthday boy @asliyoyo so much love last night from the whole family Malak hamesha chardi Kala which rakhey ji @millindgaba”

Tony Kakkar an eminent Indian music composer, singer and songwriter wished the rapper saying “Wishing @asliyoyo Paahji a very happy birthday. Huge fan of yours.”

Himanshu Kohli and Indian actor wished him saying”Once a star always a star. I'm so glad to have met you bro. From much before Sunny Sunny came to now Loca Loca released, you have kept us all hooked to your music. Lots of warm and happy b'day wishes and love, @asliyoyo.”

A lot of other renowned personalities namely Guru Randhawa, Bhushan Kumar, Varun Sharma, Master Saleem, Sunny Singh, Karanvir Bohra, and Ranjit Bawa wished the sensational rapper. The list of jolly wishes goes on and on! With so much love, Yo Yo Honey Singh truly had a double celebration this year with teh success of his song and the occasion of his birthday.

Bollywood’s rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is definitely a revolutionary music changer of India who made rap so popular here. He combines rap music with pop culture making him very appealing to fans. The rapper always keeps on experimenting with his music and the result of which gives us some bewildering new tracks to groove to!