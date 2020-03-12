News

Bollywood’s rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals plans for his new grooves and here is what he has to tell us!

MUMBAI: All the fans desperately await to chill out to the new songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh. Well, we finally have a word out on the Bollywood’s rap sensation’s plan for the same!

Telling us more on the upcoming plans, the rapper shares, “I expected a lot and yes, I am getting a lot more than I expected. It took four to six months to make this song and according to me, the product comes out once it’s ready. It should get more reach rather than views from masses to classes to everyone. And now, the chain of songs is ready, we'll start travelling again. We will be shooting both our two songs in March which will be out- back to back. There are two to three songs and the next for which we are shooting is named as "First Kiss" and then, there is one more which is a dance song named "Saiyaan”.”

The much-anticipated love song by the rapper will be out soon with some cool new music videos just like a cherry on top of the cake. The two new songs will be hailed on by fans back to back and will surely knock them out, taking them in the zone of rap euphoria.

The quintessential Bollywood rapper is known to experiment with his music and does not believe in compromising with the quality of his songs. The enormous success of his last song “Loca” which successfully mixed elements of a Reggaeton beat with Spanish-Esque instrumentals proofs that the rapper has been successful in experimenting with his songs.

The rap sensation’s last love song “Love Dose” left the fans craving for more.

The rapper is very well-known for his party songs but has also been triumphant in being versatile and making trance-inducing love songs. The fans have always been dazzled by his work and just cannot wait for his new songs to sweep them off their feet.

[1:26 pm, 12/03/2020] Vidushi Verma: Guess who is in town?Superstar Yash steps into the city for THIS reason. Find out!

Rocking star Yash was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor is in town for a brand shoot and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the airport.

The actor landed in Mumbai early in the morning and was dressed in a black and white tracksuit paired with dapper wayfarers. 

Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously for the upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he even trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene. 

K.G.F. Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020 and well, keep your eye on the dates coming soon!

