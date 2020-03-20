Bollywood sequels that just did not do justice to the originals

MUMBAI: Sequels in Bollywood have always been a challenge. If a movie does a successful business at the box office, chances are high for its sequel to be made.

The industry has seen many successful sequels like Krrish, Golmaal Returns, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and Don 2.

On the other hand, we have seen a majority of the sequels failing miserably at the box office. Here ate some.

1. Race 3

The successful parts 1 and 2 of the franchise were taken ahead by Salman Khan, but part 3 failed at the box office. We really missed the direction of Abbas Mastan in this flick.

2. Double Dhamaal

Dhamaal 1 was a massive hit and loved by the audience and the critics all over, whereas the sequel was criticised and did not do well.

3. Welcome Back

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif:s movie Welcome was a massive hit at the box office and was loved by all. On the other hand, the sequel was not appreciated. The chemistry was missing, and the screenplay was weak.

4. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara

A masterpiece by Milan Lutharia, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai featured Ajay and Emraan. It was a treat to watch, but the sequel was a disaster.

5. Dabanng 3

After the successful parts 1 and 2 Salman came back again in Dabanng 3, but it was criticised due to its length. Moreover, newcomer Saiee Majrekar had hardly anything to offer.

6. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

The Deol family coming together was a treat to watch in part one with a hilarious story line and funny moments in the movie, but this was not the case with the sequel.

7. Namaste England

Akshay and Katrina created magic with Namaste London. Till today, we see that movie with a lot of interest and love them because of their awesome chemistry and fine storyline. But this was not at all the case with the sequel, which had Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.