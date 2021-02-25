Bollywood stars who have starred in biopics

MUMBAI: Let's take a look at the compilation of almost all poignant Bollywood biopics so far:

1. Sonam Kapoor - Neerja Bhanot in Neerja

The film features Sonam Kapoor as the titular character, along with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku and Shekhar Ravjiani in the supporting roles. The film's plot is portrayed from the point of view of the flight's head purser, Neerja Bhanot, who thwarted the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots, thus grounding the plane; Bhanot died trying to help save 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput - Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

This highly acclaimed Hindi-language biographical sports drama film is based on the life of former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. The film chronicles the life of Dhoni through a series of his life's events.

3. Vidya Balan- Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

The 2011 Indian biographical musical drama film was inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, a South Indian actress noted for her erotic roles. It's later clarified by the authentic sources that the story is not officially or literally based on Smitha alone, rather on many of her southern contemporaries (like 'Disco Shanti) and the personal lives of other women in popular culture, including Hollywood actress and sex symbol Marilyn Monroe.

4. Hritik Roshan - Anand Kumar in Super 30

The popular Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film of 2019 revolves around the life of mathematics teacher and educator Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name. Super 30 features Hrithik Roshan (as Anand Kumar), along with Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

5. Aamir Khan - Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

Though the biographical movie mainly depicted the lives of the two renowned world-class Indian female wrestlers and siblings Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Sheikh) and Babita Kumari Phogat (portrayed by Sanya Malhotra), the storyline emphasised on the role of their father 'Mahavir Singh Phogat', whose role was played by Amir Khan on the big screen.

6. Deepika Padukone - Laxmi in Chappak

Chhapaak is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language drama film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role of a character who's inspired by Agarwal's story, alongside Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi in notable roles. Also, this movie marked Padukone's production debut.

7. Emran Hashmi - Mohammad Azharuddin in Azhar

This story has been inspired by the life of Indian cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin and features Emraan Hashmi in the titular and Nargis Fakhri in a prominent role. However, this biopic also drew criticism for its fictionalised interpretation of events.

8. Prateek Gandhi - Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992

Based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam that was committed by many stockbrokers, including Harshad Mehta, the series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. Featuring Pratik Gandhi as the protagonist Harshad Mehta with Shreya Dhanwanthary appearing in a parallel lead role, the series also features Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, K K Raina, Lalit Parimoo, Hemant Kher and Nikhil Dwivedi in the pivotal roles. The series focuses on Harshad Mehta's life story, his meteoric rise and subsequent downfall.

9. Ranbir Kapoor - Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

The 2018 Indian Hindi-language biographical comedy-drama film was jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film follows the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, his addiction to drugs, legal captivation for his association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, his relationship with his father, come back in the industry, the eventual drop of charges from the Bombay bombings and his final release post-completing his jail term. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of actor Sanjay Dutt and an ensemble cast featuring Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Jim Sarbh, played pivotal roles.

10. Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

This Indian Hindi-language musical drama film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz in the supporting roles. It's plot is broadly inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers 'Divine' and 'Naezy' and is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

11. Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom in Mary Kom

The 2014 Indian Hindi-language biographical sports film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Priyanka Chopra as the eponymous international boxer 'Mary Kom' in the lead role, along with Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in the supporting roles of her husband and mentor. The plot depicts boxer Kom's journey of becoming an international-level boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

12. Shraddha Kapoor - Haseena Parkar in Haseena Parkar

The 2017 Indian biographical crime film is critically based on Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor's first biopic role. Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor portrayed the role of Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia played the role of Haseena's husband. However, it could not garner the much-needed attention which it sought initially.

13. Farhan Akthar - Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The 2013 Indian biographical sports drama film is strongly based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a Commonwealth Champion, ×2 400m Asian Champion and an Olympian. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the titular role with Sonam K Ahuja, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

14. Akshay Kumar - Rustom Pavri in Rustom

The 2016 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller biopic stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta in the lead roles, with Akshay playing the titular character as the main lead. The film is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case and narrates the story of a Naval Officer whose wife has an illicit extramarital affair with a businessman.

15. Vidya Balan - Shakuntala Devi in Shakuntala Devi

The 2020 Indian Hindi-language biographical film traced the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the 'human computer'. The film stars Vidya Balan as Shakuntala with Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Also, child artiste Spandan Chaturvedi played a cameo role as young Shakuntala.

16. Jhanvi Kapoor - Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Another 2020 Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who's one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat. Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi played the supporting roles.

17. Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Balasaheb Thackeray in Thackeray

The 2019 Indian biographical film follows the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, who is the founder of the Indian political party 'Shiv Sena'. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife. The film released on 25 January 2019, right after the 93rd birthday of Bal Thackeray.

18. Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto

Manto is a 2018 Indian biographical drama film about the prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular character of the Indo-Pakistani author and writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the 1940's Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda, who was Manto's close friend, confidant and inspiration for a number of stories. Rasika Dugal plays the role of Manto's wife - Safia. Manto is based on the 1940's post-Independence period of India.

19. Rajkumar Rao - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/ Alive

Bose: Dead/Alive is an Indian historical drama web television miniseries based on the 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar. The show stars Rajkummar Rao portraying the pivotal role of Subhash Chandra Bose with supporting roles from Naveen Kasturia as Darbari Lal, Edward Sonnenblick as Stanley Allen and Anna Ador as Emilie Schenkl.

In the near future, more biopics on eminent personalities like ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, politician Jayalalitha, Gangubai Kothewadi (Kathiawadi), etc. would be coming to near nearest movie theatres once they are through the production process.

