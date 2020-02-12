Bollywood Style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new face of women’s wear brand, IMARA!

Mumbai: Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), the youth-oriented fashion retailer has announced Bollywood fashionistaKareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassadorfortheir women’s ethnicwear brand IMARA. IMARA is a fashion line conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional and offers a refreshing take on ethnic designs.IMARA has a versatile range of products spanning across trendy ethnic wear sets and various separates such as kurtas, bottomwear and dupattas that can be mixed and matched to create interesting looks.

In their latest Spring Summer 2020 collection, Imara finds inspiration in India's rich heritage. And at the same time, Imara has reinterpreted these timeless designs with an eye to the future of Indian fashion. From the opulent Utsav collection to the flowing silhouettes of the Banarasi collection, Imara's SS '20 is a beautiful journey from India's past to her future.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, USPL said, “We are elated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of IMARA- one of India’s fastest growing women’s ethnic wear brands! With this partnership, we aim tofurther expand the brand’s footprints across the country. We are currently present at 210 points of sale, pan India and we aim to double that number in the next 2 years.This partnership will further strengthen IMARA’s relationship with thediscerning woman of modern India.

Elaborating on her association with IMARA,Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “IMARA’s progressive take on ethnic wear appeals to my aesthetics as I love wearing classic ethnic pieces with modern silhouettes. IMARA is the wardrobe upgrade every Indian woman would love.”

About IMARA

IMARA is a contemporary rendition of the conventional, a modern Indian adaptation of classics from the past. Experimenting with ethnic designs, it offers a refreshing take on fashion, for the young and the stylish. A line of clothing for the new Indian woman; smart and independent, open and free. IMARA was launched as a women’s ethnic fashion brand and conceptualized by Universal Sportsbiz Private Limited (USPL), an Accel Partners portfolio company and is India’s first celebrity commerce company.

Log onto www.imara.in

About Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL):

Universal SportsbizPvt Ltd. is the only homegrown Indian company with significant presence in the multi-billion-dollar fashion retail business. USPL is the only company with a diverse portfolio of fashion brands endorsed by leading celebrities from entertainment and sports industry. From clothing to accessories USPL brands widely cater to the youth of today. Founded in April 2012 by Ms. Anjana Reddy, USPL’s portfolio of leading brands includes Wrogn, the breakaway youth fashion brand for men, the face of which is ViratKohli, IMARA, a contemporary women’s ethnic fashion brand with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ms. Taken, KritiSanon’s western wear line and SINGLE – a fashion forward brand inspired by the universal truth about all men that they are ‘Forever Single’.

USPL has been rapidly expanding its offline retail network across the country and the brands are available at over 1500 points of sale including 50 exclusive brand outlets.