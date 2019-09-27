Bollywood welcomes new villain Aakash Ahuja

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has presented three new actors Aakash Ahuja, Karan Deol, and Sahher Bambba to the industry. The film is a romantic drama based on young love and is set in snowy and hilly regions. It has been directed by Sunny Deol.

It revolves around three characters tied in a love triangle. Debutant Aakash Ahuja is seen playing the negative lead. He portrays the character of a rich Delhiite who will go to any extend to win his lady love back. His mean and menacing character throughout the film will send shivers down your spine.

Previously, Aakash was seen in shows like Dil Buffering and Qubool Hai, which got him a very strong fan base, thanks to his charismatic looks and brilliant performance.

During the premier, Dharmendra was seen praising Aakash. He said, 'Being a debutant, he has done a brilliant job. His acting as a villain in the film is quite remarkable. I wish him all the best for his future projects.'

At the premiere, several actors like Bobby Deol also appreciated Aakash for pulling off such a difficult role efficiently.

When we asked Aakash about his role in the film, he stated, 'It was my first project and that also directed by a superstar, Sunny Sir. I tried to give my best . After the first show only, I started receiving praises from near and dear ones and friends from the fraternity. I am keeping my fingers crossed that I live up to audience expectations too.'

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is produced by Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios.